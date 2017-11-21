Manafort, Gates given 'limited' house arrest break for Thanksgiving

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime associate Rick Gates have been given a limited release from house arrest to allow them to travel for Thanksgiving.

Manafort and Gates were indicted on charges including conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and working as unregistered foreign agents. They both surrendered to authorities on Oct. 30 and pleaded not guilty on all charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Today, a U.S. district court judge granted both Manafort and Gates "limited release" but sealed the portion of the proceedings that detail the specifics of their travel. Neither will be allowed to consume alcohol during their release and must wear their GPS devices throughout.

Manafort, who lives in Alexandria, Virginia, has requested that he be able to travel locally for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gates requested the ability to travel away from home for 18 hours to family gatherings in Virginia for the Thanksgiving holiday. Eleven hours are on Thanksgiving Day, eight the day after.

Neither of the men were in the court hearing today.