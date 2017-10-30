A federal grand jury issued an indictment Friday against President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Manafort's longtime associate Rick Gates.

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The indictment is on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Read the full text of the indictment below: