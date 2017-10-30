Paul Manafort and Rick Gates indictment: The full text

Oct 30, 2017, 9:35 AM ET
VIDEO: President Trumps former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Manaforts longtime business associate Rick Gates are expected to surrender to authorities today in connection to the Russia probe.PlayABCNews.com
WATCH Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender to feds

A federal grand jury issued an indictment Friday against President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Manafort's longtime associate Rick Gates.

Interested in Russia Investigation?

Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Russia Investigation
Add Interest

The indictment is on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign manager, to surrender to feds in connection to the Russia probe

Special counsel's actions in Russia probe may cut through Trump tweetstorm

Read the full text of the indictment below:

Indictment - U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr., and Richard W. Gates III by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Comments