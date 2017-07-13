Meet the other father-son duo embroiled in the latest Trump-Russia scandal

A powerful father-son dynamic has emerged amid the latest revelations about Russian involvement in the 2016 election and it isn't just Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov have become part of the saga in light of their connection and alleged involvement in the meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney. Their first names are mentioned in the email chain that Trump Jr. released showing the arrangement of his meeting with a Russian lawyer who he was told may have "information that would incriminate Hillary [Clinton] and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father."

The Azerbaijan-born father and son have known the Trumps for several years and while they are well-known in Russia, they are not as recognizable in the U.S.

The pop star involved in political drama

Emin Agalarov is a singer from Azerbaijan and a vice president of his father's development company, the Crocus Group. In an email in the chain, Goldstone writes, "Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting."

In a statement released Tuesday, Trump Jr. said that Emin Agalarov was "a person I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant near Moscow."

"Emin and his father have a very highly respected company in Moscow," Trump Jr. said in the statement.

Emin Agalarov also his ties to Trump Sr. In 2013 the then–reality show star had a cameo in one of Agalarov's music videos, using his signature "You're fired!" catchphrase from "The Apprentice."

Emin Agalarov was born in Azerbaijan and moved to Moscow when he was 4 years old, according to his biography on the Crocus Group's website. The site also states that he is single and has two children.

He oversees a number of the company's properties, including two of its retail-entertainment complexes, a resort in Azerbaijan and a restaurant portfolio that includes outposts of the famed Asian chain Nobu, according to the company website.

Trump Sr. showed his fondness for Emin Agalarov on Twitter in 2013 after the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, sending him a direct tweet that said, "Emin, your performance at Miss Universe was fantastic -- you are a STAR!"

Trump praised a "Today" appearance by Emin Agalarov the next year, calling him "a star!" again.

Emin Agalarov turned to social media on Tuesda,y seeming to embrace the drama, posting a photo on his official Instagram account on Tuesday.

The picture of him in a car was captioned "Finally sunshine" with several sun emojis and then "What's new???" in Russian, which some are seeing as a nod at the unfolding saga in the U.S.

The mogul who found a fan overseas

Aras Agalarov is Emin Agalarov's father and a Russian real estate tycoon. He heads the Crocus Group.

The company's website says he established Crocus International, the precursor to the Crocus Group, as a "Soviet-American joint venture" in 1989, near the end of the Cold War.

According to Forbes, Crocus ran a number of trade fairs, but has expanded into developing luxury buildings and shopping malls. Forbes also reports that Crocus Group "has close ties to the Russian government" and was awarded contracts from state-affiliated agencies. Aras Agalarov was awarded an Order of Honor of the Russian Federation by President Vladimir Putin in 2013, the magazine reports.

Forbes estimated that Aras Agalarov is worth $1.92 billion.

According to The New York Times, the Crocus Group licensed the Miss Universe pageant from the Trump Organization in 2013 to host that year's show in the Russian capital.

The president has also tweeted at Aras Agalarov, writing in 2013, "I had a great weekend with you and your family. You have done a FANTASTIC job. TRUMP TOWER-MOSCOW is next. EMIN was WOW!"