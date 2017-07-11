Donald Trump Jr. posts purported emails arranging meeting with Russian lawyer

Donald Trump Jr. released what he says are screen grabs of the full email chain allegedly arranging the meeting between him and a Russian attorney who allegedly had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

The meeting took place at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, and was arranged by Rob Goldstone, an acquaintance of Trump's.

Trump posted a statement about the situation as well as three pages of emails between him and Goldstone, saying in the statement that he was doing so "in order to be totally transparent."

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

In the chain between him and Goldstone, Goldstone describes the lawyer as "The Russian government attorney" and her name is not listed in the emails.

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

The exchange appears to have begun on June 3, 2016, when Goldstone, a music producer and friend of Donald Trump Jr.’s, reached out to the then-candidate's eldest son. Goldstone appears to reference one of his clients, Emin Agalarov, in the email. Emin Agalarov is a singer from Azerbaijan who is the son of a wealthy businessman, Aras Agalarov.

"Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting," Goldstone wrote on June 3, according to the screen grab.

"The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," Goldstone wrote, according to the screen grab.

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump - helped along by Aras and Emin," Goldstone allegedly continued.

In a subsequent email in the purported chain, Goldstone allegedly writes that he won't sit in on the meeting but "will send the names of the two people meeting with you for security when I have them later."

The female lawyer has been publicly identified as Natalia Veselnitskaya, but the identity of the second person that Goldstone allegedly references has not been established. The existence of a second individual allegedly attending the meeting with Veselnitskaya has not previously been referenced by Donald Trump Jr. in any of the multiple statements he has made about the meeting since it became public this past weekend.

Veselnitskaya spoke to NBC's "Today" this morning and denied connections to the Kremlin or that she was part of any Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election.

Donald Trump Jr. has previously confirmed that he brought his brother-in-law and then-campaign adviser Jared Kushner to the meeting as well as then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. He and his father's lawyers said President Trump was not involved in the meeting and on Monday deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Trump learned about the meeting "in the last couple of days."

Donald Trump Jr. has already released statements on the meeting, and agreed to share information about it with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He released an additional statement with the alleged emails today:

"To everyone, in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016. The first email on June 3, 2016 was from Rob, who was relating a request from Emin, a person I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant near Moscow. Emin and his father have a very highly respected company in Moscow. The information they suggested they had about Hillary Clinton I thought was Political Opposition Research. I first wanted to just have a phone call but when that didn't work out, they said the woman would be in New York and asked if I would meet. I decided to take the meeting. The woman, as she has said publicly, was not a government official. And, as we have said, she had no information to provide and wanted to talk about adoption policy and the Magnitsky Act. To put this in context, this occurred before the current Russian fever was in vogue. As Rob Goldstone said just today in the press, the entire meeting was 'the most inane nonsense I ever heard. And I was actually agitated by it,'" the statement reads.