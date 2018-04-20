Meet the husband-and-wife duo joining the Trump legal team

Rudy Giuliani may have been the boldface name, but President Donald Trump also added two other noted attorneys to his personal legal team on Thursday.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Marty Raskin and Jane Serene Raskin – a husband-and-wife legal duo from Florida – signed on to represent the president, according to Mr. Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow.

“Jane and Marty are highly respected former federal prosecutors with decades of experience,” Sekulow said in a statement. “They have a nationwide practice and reputation for excellence and integrity.”

Raskin & Raskin, based in Coral Gables, Fla., touts itself as a white collar criminal defense firm that handles “complex criminal, administrative and related commercial litigation.”

The firm’s website mentions a specialty in responding to search warrants.

“Raskin & Raskin’s attorneys have significant experience responding to searches in progress, negotiating with agents and prosecutors to limit prejudice to their clients, and seeking prompt redress in the courts for searches that imperil constitutional and statutory privileges,” the website reads.

ABC News’ call to the firm on Friday went unanswered.

Before they entered into private practice Jane Serene Raskin was a federal prosecutor in Boston and Marty Raskin was a federal prosecutor in Newark and Miami.

David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Miami who is now in private practice at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, said the Raskins have strong federal litigation backgrounds and “have stellar reputations as people and as lawyers.”

“They’re not in it for the notoriety,” Weinstein said. “I know that they’re certainly supporters of President Trump. I know that they’re friendly with Giuliani. But these are not people just out of law school hustling around for business. They’re experienced. They’re well respected.”

Though the Raskins boast of representing clients across the country, Weinstein said the move surprised him because their practice is firmly rooted in South Florida.

“To bring in South Florida lawyers for a case that, for right now, is focused on New York and Washington seems a bit odd,” Weinstein told ABC News. “Are they anticipating perhaps some South Florida connection?”

When dealing with the Justice Department, Weinstein said, “you cover all your bases.”