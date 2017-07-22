Meghan McCain shares photo of hike with John McCain

Meghan McCain shared a photo today of her and her father, Sen. John McCain, on a hike, just days after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes! pic.twitter.com/P9RR2v91HB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 22, 2017

The Arizona senator's office and the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix announced Wednesday night that McCain had surgery on July 14 to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

"Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," the hospital said in a statement.

According to the hospital, McCain and his family are reviewing further treatment options, which may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

His Senate office said Wednesday that he was in "good spirits" and recovering at home in Arizona with his family.