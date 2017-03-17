Meghan McCain didn't mince words Thursday when expressing her disdain of a possible run for political office by fellow political offspring Chelsea Clinton.

"What fresh hell am I living in where I am going to have to sit through Chelsea Clinton running for office?" McCain said on Fox News' "Outnumbered," which she co-hosts. "What do I have to do to make a Clinton stop running for office?"

The daughter of Republican senator John McCain was addressing unconfirmed and unsubstantiated reports that the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was eyeing a run for Congress. Clinton has not said she plans to run for office.

.@MeghanMcCain: "What fresh hell am I living in where I am going to have to sit through @ChelseaClinton running for office?" #Outnumbered pic.twitter.com/B691lN3V5I — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 16, 2017

McCain, 32, attempted to justify her harsh criticism of Clinton, 37, by claiming she receives preferential treatment by the press.

"It's not that I have a problem -- obviously I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say if your parents are famous politicians you can't have a career, that's fine," McCain said. "The media gives this grown woman with two children a pass. Every step of the way."

She added, "I have never seen her give a legitimate interview where I thought I gained anything new about her or her family. She's been getting a free pass her entire career and entire life. So if she does end up running for some office one way or the other, are they going to treat her the same way or are they going to ask her real questions, like 'what is your platform?'"

Clinton has not publicly responded to McCain's comments.