Timing is everything -- just take a look at the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico's February issue, released on Thursday.

Newly-minted first lady Melania Trump graces the cover in a Douglas Friedman-shot photo, with a cover line that promises to reveal how she deals with her presidential husband and how she may be the next Jackie Kennedy.

Melania was not photographed or interviewed explicitly for Vanity Fair Mexico, though. Both the photo and accompanying interview originally appeared in GQ magazine last spring. Conde Nast is the corporate parent of both Vanity Fair Mexico and GQ.

Melania Trump, en portada de febrero. Un reportaje que desvela cómo fue el pasado de esta intrigante primera dama. https://t.co/WP298EtGug pic.twitter.com/ZUNOvkYaEI — Vanity Fair México (@VanityFairMX) January 26, 2017

It's the timing of the cover's release that didn't sit well with many Mexicans -- and Trump foes, in general -- in the Twittersphere.

Why? The release came one day after President Trump signed executive orders that will increase the number of border patrol enforcement officers and lay the groundwork for building a wall on the border with Mexico. And it came the same day that Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced on Twitter that he canceled a scheduled meeting with Trump, tweeting in Spanish, "This morning we informed the White House I will not attend the business meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with @POTUS."

And adding to the existing tenuous U.S.-Mexican relations this week, the president said Thursday of the cancelled meeting, "Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect such a meeting will be fruitless ... we’ll have to go a different route."