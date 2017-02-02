An aide to Melania Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the First Lady will move to the White House starting at the beginning of the summer.

"Mrs. Trump will be moving to D.C. and settling into the White House at the end of the school year, splitting her time between New York and D.C. in the meantime," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser to the First Lady told ABC News. "Mrs. Trump is honored to serve this country and is taking the role and responsibilities of the First Lady very seriously."

The confirmation comes after a rumor sparked by tabloids early Wednesday morning that the First Lady and her 10-year-old son Barron Trump were not considering a move to Washington, D.C. from New York City.

Later on Wednesday, the White House also announced that Lindsay Reynolds would be joining the First Lady’s team as her Chief of Staff.

"I am putting together a professional and highly-experienced team which will take time to do properly,” the First Lady said in a White House press release.

Apart from being the First Lady’s Chief of Staff, Reynolds is also an assistant to the President. But in her capacity as Chief of Staff, Reynolds will be in charge of "managing the agenda and day to day operations" of the First Lady’s office.

"It has been an honor to take on the responsibility of the position of First Lady, with its long history as an important representative of the President, our family, and the traditions of our nation around the world," the First Lady said in the statement.