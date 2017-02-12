Melissa McCarthy returned to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend to reprise her role as White House press secretary Sean Spicer, and as she did last week, she portrayed him as eccentric, short-tempered and disrespectful to journalists.

Alec Baldwin also returned to "SNL" this weekend, marking his 17th time as the show's host.

During the show's cold open, McCarthy's gum-chewing Spicer ruled over a press briefing, during which dolls are used -- in a condescending manner -- to explain talking points to reporters.

"I'm going to have to use my dollies," McCarthy's Spicer shouts at the reporters, before explaing TSA airport policies. "Alright, you ready for dollies? So you can understand what's going on. Here's how it's going to go down. You've got your TSA agent right here [picking up a Barbie doll out of a box.] First you've got Barbie coming in. Nice American girl. Back from a dream vacation. We know she is OK, because she's blond, so she gets in. Easy. We understand."

McCarthy's Spicer also spoofed the real-world issue of retailers dropping Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories collection.

"And then there is some light terrorism this week, when Nordtrom decided to stop selling Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and accessories," says McCarthy's Spicer. "And that's Nordstrom's loss. Because these are high, high, quality products."

McCarthy's Spicer then shows he is wearing pieces from the collection. "In fact I'm wearing one of her bangles right now. It's beautiful, it's shimmery, it's elegant," says McCarthy's Spicer, as a home shopping-esque screen pops up. "Its 39.99? It is unbelievably affordable. OK?."

The clincher? When McCarthy's Spicer lifts his leg and reveals he's wearing a pair of heels. "And don't even get me started on her shoes," he shouts.

Cast member Kate McKinnon also appeared as newly-minted attorney general Jeff Sessions during the show's cold open, making a cameo during the press briefing.

"Elizabeth Warren came at me like a porcupine," says McKinnon's Session, in a barely-recognizable Southern drawl. "But then my friend Mitch McConnell swooped in like an alligator and bit her head off. The whole thing felyt like a nature special."

In another skit, McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway breaks into Jake Tapper's apartment -- a la "Basic Instinct." The CNN anchor, played by cast member Beck Bennett, asks what she's doing there, to which she responds, "I just want to be a part of news, Jake."

He asks, "By breaking into my apartment?"

"What am I supposed to do? You weren't answering my calls. You changed your number. I'm not going to be ignored, Jake," McKinnon's Conway says in a devious manner.

