Members of Congress who won't serve throughout 2018

The year 2017 was an eventful one on Capitol Hill, not just because of the legislative victories and losses, but also because of the number of lawmakers who decided not to fulfill their entire congressional terms.

Here’s a list of senators and representatives who will not be returning to Washington for all of 2018.

SEN. AL FRANKEN (RESIGNED)

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken had sought to quell outrage over allegations of sexual misconduct against at least eight women. He made several apologetic statements and announced his resignation after a wave of his Democratic colleagues called for him to step down. Franken’s last official day is January 2, although the Senate will not return for the New Year until the following day, when Senator-Designate Tina Smith, Minnesota’s current lieutenant governor, will be sworn in.

REP. TRENT FRANKS (RESIGNED)

Carolyn Kaster/AP

The eight-term Republican announced in December that he would resign after the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into his conduct over subordinates. Although he had originally said he would serve until the end of January 2018, he later announced his resignation would be effective immediately after reports emerged that he brought up the topic of surrogacy "with two previous female subordinates, making each feel uncomfortable".

JOHN CONYERS (RESIGNED)

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc./Getty Images, FILE

The longest-serving member of the House of Representatives announced in early December that he would resign from office in the wake of multiple allegations that he sexually harassed several female former employees. The Michigan Democrat took his seat in the House in 1965 and represented Detroit for more than half a century. Before his resignation, he faced mounting pressure to resign from Congressional leadership on both sides of the aisle and was forced to step aside as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. Conyers said despite the harassment allegations, his legacy "can't be compromised or diminished in any way by what we're going through now."

REP. PAT TIBERI (RESIGNING)

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images, FILE

Ohio Republican Tiberi announced in October that he would be leaving at the end of January 2018 to take a job at the Ohio Business Roundtable, a business consortium in his home state. Some of his Republican colleagues said at the time that Tiberi’s early exit underscored the frustration some lawmakers had with President Donald Trump.

REP. TIM MURPHY (RESIGNED)

J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

Pennsylvania Rep. Tim Murphy resigned in October after a report surfaced that he had asked a woman with whom he was having an affair to have an pregnancy.htm" id="ramplink_abortion_" target="_blank">abortion. The pro-choice Republican, who co-sponsored a 20-week abortion ban that passed the House that month, allegedly asked his lover to end her pregnancy in a series of text messages.

REP. JASON CHAFFETZ (RESIGNED)

Rick Bowmer/AP, FILE

The Utah congressman and chairman of the House Oversight Committee announced in May that he would leave his seat the following month, citing a “mid-life crisis.” Chaffetz left his post just as the committee was gearing up to investigate President Trump’s firing of then-FBI Director James Comey. After he directed his committee to vigorously investigate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, Chaffetz came under criticism that he was not pursuing investigations involving President Trump as aggressively. Chaffetz’s decision not to run for re-election in the House sparked rumors that he might run for Utah governor in 2020.