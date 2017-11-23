What's on the menu for President Trump's Thanksgiving dinner

Nov 23, 2017, 1:32 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (L) visit members of the US Coast Guard at Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Fla. on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 23, 2017. PlayNicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Thanksgiving 911: How to defrost the turkey and more last-minute questions

President Trump will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this evening with "friends and family at the winter White House," the first lady's spokesperson said.

Here is what is on the first family's table at Mar-a-Lago this holiday, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's press secretary.

-Turkey

-Stuffing

-Mashed potatoes and gravy

-Sweet potatoes with marshmallows

-A variety of baked goods

-Local produce and cheeses

-Red snapper

-Florida stone crab

-Dessert, including various cakes and pies

