President Trump will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this evening with "friends and family at the winter White House," the first lady's spokesperson said.

Here is what is on the first family's table at Mar-a-Lago this holiday, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's press secretary.

-Turkey

-Stuffing

-Mashed potatoes and gravy

-Sweet potatoes with marshmallows

-A variety of baked goods

-Local produce and cheeses

-Red snapper

-Florida stone crab

-Dessert, including various cakes and pies