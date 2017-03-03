A Mexican congressman went to great lengths -- and heights -- Wednesday to illustrate why he believes that President Trump's controversial U.S.-Mexico border wall is "unnecessary" and "totally absurd."

Braulio Guerra, a congressman from the state of Queretaro, tweeted photos and a video of himself perched atop a 30-foot tall fence that separates the Mexican border city of Tijuana from the U.S.

"I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here," Guerra said in the video. "It would be simple for me to jump into the United States, which shows that it is unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall."

He adds, "It's easy, and it shows how unnecessary this project, this political rhetoric from Donald Trump, is."

Sencillo subir al #Muro pero son muchos los peligros para nuestra gente. Derechos Humanos, principios y dignidad son innegociables #México???? pic.twitter.com/9PExn3RlnV — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

In one of the photos Guerra tweeted, two other people atop the wall are visible. Guerra said they were climbing the wall while he was there.

"You can climb it with great ease, one climbs in an instant," Guerra says in the video. "I climbed it in Tijuana, one of the highest parts, even from a distance this looks very complex, but there are young people that go up and down, at all times."

It is worth noting, though, that Guerra did not post any photos or video footage of himself climbing the wall, so some in the Twittersphere questioned how he reached the top and how easy such a feat really is.