Michael Flynn Jr. likely to receive Senate subpoena in Russia probe, source says

The Senate Intelligence Committee will likely subpoena Michael Flynn Jr., the son of former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, after he declined to be interviewed by the committee as part of its Russia probe, according to a committee source.

The panel had requested an interview and documents from the younger Flynn as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian efforts to influence the election.

Flynn Jr. worked closely with his father, a retired Army lieutenant general, in his consulting work and during the presidential transition until he was forced out of the Trump transition team after promoting the ‘Pizzagate’ conspiracy theory on Twitter.

His father, who was forced to resign after serving 24 days as national security adviser for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian officials, has emerged as a key subject of the congressional and federal investigations into Russian election interference.

NBC News first reported the Senate Intelligence Committee’s interest in Flynn Jr.

Flynn Jr. could invoke his Fifth Amendment right and refuse to comply with a subpoena from the committee, as his father did in May following a similar committee request.

Aides to the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee declined to comment on the request to Flynn Jr.

Barry Coburn, a lawyer for Flynn Jr., declined to comment.