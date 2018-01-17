Michelle Obama celebrates 54th birthday with flowers from Barack Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama turned 54 today, celebrating her first birthday in Washington, D.C., since leaving the White House.

She started the day with flowers and a card, addressed “Miche,” from her husband, former President Barack Obama.

“Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old,” she posted on Instagram.

She also thanked the people from “around the country” who had wished her well on her birthday.

“You have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are,” she wrote.

In years past, the Obamas have been seen at D.C. restaurants to celebrate Michelle Obama’s birthday, but plans for the former first lady’s 54th were not announced.

The former president, 56, has never disguised his affection for his wife, the mother of their two daughters and his partner since their days on the South Side of Chicago.

“You're not only my wife and the mother of my children, you're my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama,” he wrote beneath a photo of the two on a couch, dressed in matching hues.

Another birthday gift came from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Chris Long, who released a video to promote Michelle Obama’s efforts to get students to fill out the FAFSA, or Free Application for Student Aid, a college aid form. Long also donated his entire season’s salary to fund educational opportunities in the three cities where he’s played for the NFL: Philadelphia, Boston and St. Louis.

I heard that for her birthday, @MichelleObama wants students to fill out the #FAFSA. So I teamed up w/ the @Eagles, @ReachHigher & @SummerSearch on this video to help students get #FinancialAid so they can attend college. Happy Birthday Michelle! https://t.co/C0SiveTgqZ — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 17, 2018

Since leaving office, the Obamas have laid low politically. Public endeavors have largely been for the Obama Foundation, speeches or travel -- though the former president joined two then-candidates and now-governors, Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Gov. Ralph Northam, D-Va., on the campaign trail in the fall.

Michelle and Barack Obama both welcomed leaders from Chicago, the U.S. and around the world for the Obama Foundation Summit at the end of October, and recently, Michelle Obama and Prince Harry made a surprise visit to students at Hyde Park Academy in Chicago, according to photos from both the Kensington Palace and former first lady’s account.