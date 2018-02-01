Former first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday channeled her inner school teacher and graded -- virtually -- a third-grader's school project.

"Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project," California mom Audrey Dow tweeted Monday, along with a photo of her daughter Alexandra standing in front of her project, "Michelle Obama: First lady of the United States." Affixed on a large piece of cardboard were various photos of Obama from different stages of her life.

Twitter/@ADCollegeOpp

"She was inspired by her work to make sure more kids go to college & #ReachHigher," Dow's tweet continued, explaining Alexandra's inspiration. "She loves that Mrs Obama is brown & has hair like hers #ISawMyself."

In the photo her mother tweeted, Alexandra is striking a pose that is similar to Obama in a photo behind her from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in July 2016. She's also wearing a similar blue dress.

Fast forward three days and Alexandra got the shock of her life: The former first lady tweeted back at her mother.

"This just made my day," Obama tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book!"

This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book! https://t.co/wBTzbyG8zr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 31, 2018

"Alexandra is so overwhelmed with all the positive attention," Dow tweeted following Obama's response. "She got so teary-eyed when she read Mrs. Obama's reply. She couldn't believe that she would write something to her. Dreams come true baby girl! #ReachHigher #BetterMakeRoom #goals #isawmyself."

A subsequent tweet by Dow read, "The class project was so empowering and Alexandra knew from day one that @michelleObama was her choice!!!"