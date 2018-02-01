Michelle Obama on third-grader's project about the former first lady: 'This gets an A+ in my book!"

Feb 1, 2018, 2:32 AM ET
PHOTO: First Lady Michelle Obama attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention on July 25, 2016 at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Douliery Olivier/Sipa USA USA
First Lady Michelle Obama attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention on July 25, 2016 at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday channeled her inner school teacher and graded -- virtually -- a third-grader's school project.

"Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project," California mom Audrey Dow tweeted Monday, along with a photo of her daughter Alexandra standing in front of her project, "Michelle Obama: First lady of the United States." Affixed on a large piece of cardboard were various photos of Obama from different stages of her life.

PHOTO: Former first lady Michelle Obama responded to this third-graders project about her. The girls mother tweeted the phone on Jan. 29. 2018.Twitter/@ADCollegeOpp
Former first lady Michelle Obama responded to this third-grader's project about her. The girl's mother tweeted the phone on Jan. 29. 2018.

"She was inspired by her work to make sure more kids go to college & #ReachHigher," Dow's tweet continued, explaining Alexandra's inspiration. "She loves that Mrs Obama is brown & has hair like hers #ISawMyself."

In the photo her mother tweeted, Alexandra is striking a pose that is similar to Obama in a photo behind her from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in July 2016. She's also wearing a similar blue dress.

Fast forward three days and Alexandra got the shock of her life: The former first lady tweeted back at her mother.

"This just made my day," Obama tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book!"

"Alexandra is so overwhelmed with all the positive attention," Dow tweeted following Obama's response. "She got so teary-eyed when she read Mrs. Obama's reply. She couldn't believe that she would write something to her. Dreams come true baby girl! #ReachHigher #BetterMakeRoom #goals #isawmyself."

A subsequent tweet by Dow read, "The class project was so empowering and Alexandra knew from day one that @michelleObama was her choice!!!"

Comments