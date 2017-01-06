Michelle Obama to Make Final Remarks as First Lady

First lady Michelle Obama will give her final remarks as first lady today at an event recognizing the 2017 School Counselor of the Year.

School Counselor of the Year is an annual White House tradition started in 2015 by Obama as part of her Reach Higher initiative, according to the first lady’s office.

Obama “has championed school counselors and encouraged post-secondary education for students across the country,” her office said in a press release.

While the first lady is expected to remain publicly engaged on several issues close to her heart, she had profusely ruled out ever seeking public office.

The American School Counselor Association selects awardees from all 50 states, based on criteria including creative school counseling innovations, effective school counseling programs, leadership skills and contributions to student enhancement, according to the White House.

Awardees and guests will also attend a panel featuring Education Secretary John B. King Jr., former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, actress Connie Britton, 2016 School Counselor of the Year Katherine Pastor and First-Generation Baltimore Founder Verlando Brown.