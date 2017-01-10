One of the most emotional moments of President Obama's farewell address in Chicago Tuesday night was when he turned his attention to the first lady, professing his love and admiration for his wife of 24 years.

Following his address, the first lady took to Twitter to express a similar sentiment, posting a black-and-white photo of the Obamas with daughters Malia and Sasha waiting for the results of his senate bid on election night 2004. "So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together," the first lady wrote. "An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo"

So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo

Both the president and the first lady were noticeably emotional when the subject came to their relationship.

"Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the south side, for the past twenty-five years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend," the president said to the first lady, who was seated next to Malia, 18. (A White House official tells ABC News that Sasha remained in Washington because she has an exam at school Wednesday morning).

The president continued, "You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. So you have made me proud. And you have made the country proud."

POTUS breaks down in tears when talking about FLOTUS: "You've not only been my wife and mother of my children, you've been my best friend."

And addressing his daughters, he said, "Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad."

Pres. Obama to daughters Malia and Sasha: "Of all that I have done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad."

ABC News' Jordyn Phelps contributed to this report.