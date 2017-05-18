Mike Flynn's lawyers will not honor subpoena, Senate Intel chair says

May 18, 2017, 11:41 AM ET
PHOTO: In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the East Room of the White House in Washington.PlayCarolyn Kaster/AP Photo
Former national security adviser Mike Flynn's lawyers will not be honoring the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena for documents related to his communications with Russian officials, according to the committee's chairman.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., told reporters on Capitol Hill that the committee, which is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election, is evaluating its next steps.

ABC News has reached out to Flynn's legal team for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.