Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart editor, disinvited to speak at CPAC

Feb 20, 2017, 2:07 PM ET
Controversial Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos will not be the keynote speaker at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the group that organizes the event said today.

Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, the group that organizes the event, said in a statement that the decision was "due to the revelation of an offensive video in the past 24 hours condoning pedophilia."

