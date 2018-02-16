Mitt Romney: 'I am running for the United States Senate'

Feb 16, 2018, 9:38 AM ET
PHOTO: Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is interviewed at the Silicon Slopes Tech Conference, Jan. 19, 2018, in Salt Lake City.PlayGeorge Frey/Getty Images
Former Massachusetts governor and one-time Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is running for the U.S. Senate in Utah, he officially announced this morning.

Romney, 70, was the Republican Party's presidential standard-bearer in 2012, eventually losing the general election to then-President Obama.

PHOTO: Chris Wallace, anchor of FOX News Sunday interviews former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at the Retail CEO Forum meeting of the Retail Leaders Association (RILA), Jan 22, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.Alexandra Buxbaum/REX/Shutterstock
With Romney's potential arrival in Washington comes notably real tension between him and the man now occupying the Oval Office: President Donald Trump.

In a possible 'Senator Romney,' some GOPers see an elder statesman and potential Trump foil

Romney will be 'John Quincy Adams-esque' senator: Senior adviser

Mitt Romney successfully treated last summer for prostate cancer

Romney called Trump a "phony" and a "fraud" during the 2016 presidential campaign, and Trump has regularly taken to Twitter to criticize Romney.

In his announcement video today, Romney does not mention Trump but did have a few thoughts on the immigration debate waging in Washington.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks about the shooting yesterday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the White House, Feb. 15, 2018, in Washington.Win McNamee/Getty Images
"Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world. Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion," Romney says.

After taking some time off from politics, Romney also said, he and wife Ann decided that running for the Senate was the right decision.

"Over the last five years, Ann and I have spent a good deal of time with our 24 grandchildren. I've gone back to business, campaigned for Republicans and met with young people across the country," Romney says in the video. "Given all that America faces, we feel that this is the right time for me to serve our state and our country."

The seat Romney is seeking is held by longtime Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who announced earlier this year that he will not be seeking re-election in 2018.

While the race to succeed Hatch is not expected to be competitive, Democrats still criticized Romney's announcement, saying he "desperately wants to separate himself from the extremism of the current administration."

"Utah deserves a Senator who will expand opportunities and fight to improve the lives of everyone, not another multi-millionaire looking out for himself, his rich neighbors and the special interests," Democratic National Committee spokesman Vedant Patel wrote in a statement released this morning.

