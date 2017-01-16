Monica Crowley Steps Away From Position in Trump Administration

Monica Crowley, who was President-elect Trump's pick for senior director of strategic communications for his National Security Council, said today she will not be taking a position in the Trump Administration.

"After much reflection, I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration," Crowley said in a statement provided to ABC News. "I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal."

Crowley has been under intense scrutiny after reports found more than 50 instances of plagiarism in her 2012 book "What The (Bleep) Just Happened," according to CNN, and her 2000 Ph.D. dissertation at Columbia University, according to Politico.

Trump announced Crowley as his pick for the post mid-December. She was previously a foreign affairs and political analyst for Fox News.