Muslims 'absolutely' the group most victimized by global terrorism, researchers say

This week's terrorist attack targeting people leaving a London mosque after Ramadan prayers is part of a wider trend in which Muslims are frequently among those most affected by terrorism around the world, researchers told ABC News.

While attacks by Muslims against non-Muslims in Europe have dominated headlines recently, researchers from the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), a University of Maryland-based research and education center, believe that Muslims are in fact the most likely victims of terrorism worldwide.

Attacks target Muslims in the Middle East and beyond

START Executive Director William Braniff and his team studied the causes and human consequences of terrorism, compiling details about attacks like the one that took place in London on Monday. What they found is that, despite not always having information about the religious beliefs of each victim, Muslims were among the most affected overall.

"In the Middle East, Muslims are the most likely victims of both terrorism and counter-terrorism efforts," Braniff told ABC News.

Braniff's point of view may come as a surprise to Westerners who think about terrorism only as high-profile attacks carried out in the U.S. and Europe, such as the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the mass shooting at Pulse Night Club in Orlando last year. But when Braniff and his team looked at terrorism through a wider, more comprehensive lens that includes regions like the Middle East and Africa, it became clear that Muslims are most frequently targeted, he said.

On May 30, for example, ISIS killed 31 people in Iraq in dual bombings. One attack used a car bomb and the other targeted a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad, according to the Associated Press. But those bombings drew significantly less attention from Western media than the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that took place a little more than a week earlier. In the May 22 Manchester attack, Salman Ramadan Abedi killed more than 20 people and left dozens of others injured, according to authorities.

But Braniff stressed that Muslims face threats from terrorism outside of the Middle East as well. START researchers found an increase in terror-related violence against Muslims in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries over the past several years, he said, referring to the 35-country intergovernmental economic organization that includes the U.S. and much of Europe.

"Here, we've seen an increase in attacks perpetrated by Islamic extremists, but also terrorist attacks targeted against Muslims," Braniff said.

Attacks on the rise in the West but result in fewer fatalities

Erin Miller is the program manager of START's Global Terrorism Database, which tracks attacks going back to 1970. She agreed that attacks against Muslims are on the rise and offered some insight into why they don't always garner the same media attention.

"There are many attacks against Muslims in the West, but they are frequently less lethal," Miller told ABC News.

As an example, Miller cited a report by a German media group that there were 3,533 attacks on refugees and refugee hostels in 2016 alone. Those attacks injured 560 people, including 43 children, according to the report, but did not result in any fatalities.

Monday's attack in London outside the Finsbury Park Mosque injured at least 10 people, but only one person died, and it is unclear if his death was a result of the attack itself.

Miller said that it is frequently difficult to determine the difference between what is referred to as a "hate crime" in the U.S. and terrorism directed against Muslims, although that distinction isn't the most important one to make when determining what groups are most often targeted with violence.

"The distinction between whether something is terrorism or a hate crime is often not very useful in this discussion," Miller said. "It's an artificial distinction."

For its part, the FBI defines a terrorist incident as "a violent act or an act dangerous to human life, in violation of the criminal laws of the United States, or of any state, to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives."

The Bureau defines a hate crime as "a traditional offense like murder, arson, or vandalism with an added element of bias."

Muslims are threatened by both terrorism and hate crimes in the West, according to Miller.

Criticism of Trump's response to non-Muslim attacks

Trump has frequently been criticized by human rights groups for not speaking out against the white supremacist contingent of his base more vociferously, and for also failing to respond promptly to violence that affects Muslims, rather than violence that is perpetrated by them.

"It's like pulling teeth to get President Trump to respond to terror attacks on Muslims," Ibrahim Hooper of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a statement.

Hooper criticized Trump's response to both the mosque attack in London, as well as the killing of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen in Virginia. Hassanen was attacked near the mosque she attended in what appears to be a road rage-related incident, according to police.

"His silence or his delay really sends a negative message to the American Muslim community that their lives and their safety are not as important as the lives and safety of other citizens," Hooper added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the president’s response to Monday’s terror attack in London, or attacks on Muslims at large.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in an off-camera press briefing on Monday that the administration’s “thoughts and prayers” were with the victims of the mosque attack in London, and that Trump was receiving updates about it.

The president's Twitter account, which he frequently uses to denounce terrorist attacks perpetrated by Muslims, has been silent on the matter.