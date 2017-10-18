Nancy Pelosi visits memorial for Las Vegas shooting victims

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi headed Tuesday to Las Vegas to pay her respects to the victims of the city's shooting massacre, during which 58 music festival attendees were killed earlier this month by gunman Stephen Paddock.

Pelosi, joined by Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nevada, spent time at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, which was built after volunteers worked around the clock to create it in less than a week.

"This has become a center of humanity that is setting a standard around the world," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

The garden consists of a remembrance wall, where visitors leave photos behind of the massacre's victims.

Pelosi wrote a message to one of the victims, Stacee Etcheber, writing "To Stacee and all the angels remembered here. You will always be in our hearts."

There are also 58 trees of life planted there to honor each of the victims.

"When you're in a garden it's about renewal and rebirth," Pelosi said.

Pelosi also met with the creators of the garden, which was documented in a pair of photos the city of Las Vegas tweeted.