NFL kneeling-player debate draws both sides under trending #takeaknee hashtag

Sep 24, 2017, 11:32 AM ET
PHOTO: Baltimore Ravens players kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sept. 24, 2017.Matt Dunham/AP
President Donald Trump's lashing out at NFL players who kneel in protest during the national anthem and the resulting backlash is playing out in part on social media, including under a Twitter hashtag trending Sunday morning, #takeaknee and also another variation, #taketheknee.

The hashtag drew sharp responses from people both opposed and supportive of players protesting by kneeling during the pregame national anthem, a practice that drew attention beginning in the 2016 preseason when Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, quietly knelt. Kaepernick told the press he was protesting the treatment of blacks in the United States.

One supporter of the protests said that critics should "wake up" because the players are exercising their rights.

Katie Hopkins, a controversial British columnist and a former reality star, focused her criticism on Kaepernick.

California Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat who has been critical of Trump, said the president has "no moral standing" to call for NFL players to be fired for kneeling in protest.

Jack Posobiec, a well-known right-wing activist who has promoted conspiracy theories like "Pizzagate," argued that 80 percent of Americans tuning into NFL football today would turn off the TV if players kneel during the anthem.

One opponent of the silent demonstration by players posted a picture of a sign suggesting that some locales may want to stop airing NFL games if the player protests continue.

A supporter of the protest actions called for all NFL players to take a knee.

Another who is opposed tweeted an image of a U.S. military service member kneeling at a grave.

A Twitter user argued that taking a knee "has nothing to do with the flag," and posted a list of African-Americans who died in incidents involving police.