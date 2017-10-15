Nikki Haley calls reports of friction with Tillerson 'dramatic' and 'ridiculous'

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dismissed rumors of friction between her and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during an appearance on “This Week” Sunday.

Haley was asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday about a Politico report that tensions between Haley and Tillerson are reaching "World War III" proportions.

"That's so dramatic," Haley said. "That's so ridiculous."

She added, "Sometimes Secretary Tillerson and I have different opinions, but when we come to the [National Security Council], everybody has different opinions."

"At the end of the day, we present the president with all of the facts, we let him make decisions, and we all as a team go out and support that decision,” the U.N. ambassador said. “My relationship with Secretary Tillerson or [Defense Secretary] Mattis or anyone else, it's all a great relationship because we are all looking out for the best interests of America."

Haley also brushed off a charge by Republican Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, that President Trump is undermining Tillerson's authority on the world stage.

“I have seen the president and Secretary Tillerson work together," Haley said. "They work very well together. They talk through things and then they manage it properly. If there's an issue, I haven't heard about it."