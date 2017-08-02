Nikki Haley meets new Russian ambassador to the United Nations

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley met her newly-installed Russian counterpart, ambassador Vasilly Nebenzia, in New York City Tuesday.

Nebenzia took up his post as Russia's permanent representative to the U.N. on Friday. A deputy foreign minister since 2013, Nebenzia replaced Vitaly Churkin who died in February.

"Ambassador Haley welcomed Ambassador Nebenzia and congratulated him on taking up his new post at the UN," the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said in a statement. "Ambassador Haley and Ambassador Nebenzia discussed counterterrorism, North Korea’s dangerous provocations, especially its recent missile tests, and the U.S.-Russia relationship at the UN going forward."

Haley posted a photo of their meeting on her social media accounts, writing, "Pleased to welcome the new Russian Amb to NY," We discussed many issues including counterterrorism, N. Korea & US/Russia relations at the UN."

The Russian Mission to the United Nations also tweeted the photo, writing, "Courtesy visit by Russian Ambassador to the #UN #Nebenzia to @nikkihaley."

At a ceremony last week at which he presented his credentials to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Nebenzia said Russia "will continue contributing constructively to addressing those challenges, together with the international community ... And we reaffirm our commitment to promoting peace, development and human rights."