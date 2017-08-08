Nikki Haley suggests President Trump tweeted about classified info

United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley refused to comment this morning on a report about North Korea, saying, "I can't talk about anything that's classified."

One person who didn't mind sharing the information? President Donald Trump.

The report in question was published on Fox News' website this morning. According to the story, U.S. spy satellites detected North Korean forces moving anti-ship cruise missiles.

At 6:41 a.m. ET, Trump retweeted a tweet from Fox about the report, which is based on anonymous "U.S. officials with knowledge of the latest intelligence in the region." The president regularly retweets Fox News stories on his personal Twitter account.

U.S. spy satellites detect North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to patrol boat https://t.co/BPFXsLffgy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 8, 2017

Haley was a guest on "Fox and Friends" this morning. After Trump retweeted the report, she was asked about the information included in the article.

"I can't. I can't talk about anything that's classified. And if that's in the newspaper that's a shame," Haley said.

"I have no reason to comment on it," she added.

When asked if it was "another leak," which the Trump administration has railed against, Haley said, "It's one of those things I don't know what's going on."

"But I will tell you it's incredibly dangerous when things get out into the press like that. You’re not only just getting a scoop on something, you’re playing with people's lives. And this has got to stop. Whatever the leaks are coming from, if somebody thinks they are getting power or fame from it, all you are doing is putting Americans in danger," she said.

Just last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned that the Department of Justice will be reviewing its subpoena policy in regards to leaks of classified information.