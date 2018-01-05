The TAKE with Rick Klein

You could say the facade fell away this week. But that would presume that it was ever in place.

The truth is that no book is needed to reveal that this White House is a chaotic, haphazard operation.

But Michael Wolff’s reporting and its fallout have confirmed some fundamental truths about President Donald Trump’s Washington that won’t change with the turn to 2018.

The chaos is not so much strategy as it is fixed reality. The president has succeeded in making his presidency a national reality show, where distractions are often the main actions.

Loyalty in the Trump White House has severe limits. Steve Bannon has managed to ice himself out, with the White House accusing him of spinning lies and worse. But he could be back in the president’s orbit with a tweet or a phone call.

One upshot of the Bannon break-up, as we enter a period where serious governing decisions must be made: Bannon’s fall from favor is being cheered by the Republican governing establishment.

Trump may stray from his base, and Bannon and others could call him out on that. But Trump starts the new year with an uncommon phase of unity inside his party, and even the opportunity for bipartisanship that Bannon might have prohibited.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

With the blizzard of political gossip this week, it would have been easy to miss Trump’s cabinet also making waves in the last few days.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement freeing U.S. attorneys to enforce federal marijuana laws as they choose-- even in states that have decriminalized the drug’s use-- sent shivers through sunny California. The Golden State’s new law permitting recreational pot went into effect the first of the year. Though plenty of experts said the new Department of Justice decree would likely not change day-to-day practices, Colorado’s Republican Senator Cory Gardner was so upset by the news he promised to hold up future Sessions appointments.

Republicans, after all, are used to promoting stronger states’ rights when it comes to social issues.

“I’m a states person,” then-candidate Trump told a reporter in the summer of 2016 when asked about new local laws allowing for the sale and use of recreational marijuana. “I think it should be up to the states. Absolutely.”

And what about states’ rights to their shorelines?

The Interior Department’s New Year’s announcement that it would move to open up nearly all U.S. coastal areas under federal control to offshore drilling sent a rip current through the country too. From New Jersey to Maine, Florida and California, Republicans and yes, Democrats, cried foul.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said, in so many words, “no thanks.”

The TIP with John Verhovek

Democratic mega-donor and environmental activist Tom Steyer is a name often floated as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, and on Monday, we may witness his long-awaited entry into electoral politics.

Steyer announced that he is holding a press conference on Monday in Washington, D.C. and will make a "major announcement" about his 2018 plans.

While Steyer could make a run for either the California governor's mansion or the U.S. Senate, the message he sends by holding this announcement in the nation's capital is clear: I'm coming to the national stage.

Steyer has already funded a nearly $20 million television advertisement campaign called "Need to Impeach," which is urging members of Congress to impeach President Trump.

Whether or not Steyer decides to run for office, it seems he's determined to be a major player in Democratic politics in 2018 and beyond.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who resigned from the White House in July, will be on ‘Good Morning America’ this morning.

President Trump heads to Camp David today for the weekend. He’ll be hosting members of the GOP to discuss the 2018 legislative agenda, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

The House is in today for a pro forma session -- usually a very short session that is sparsely attended and used as a way to comply with provisions that regulate how many calendar days the House can take off.

This Week on ‘This Week’: The Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist and Obama 2012 deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter, Republican strategist and Bush White House political affairs director Sara Fagen, American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp, and TV One host Roland Martin.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t know, he called me a great man last night so he obviously changed his tune pretty quick.” -- President Donald Trump on Steve Bannon Thursday. Trump was responding to a question from ABC News’ Cecilia Vega after the president’s meeting with Republican senators on immigration reform. Vega asked: “Did Steve Bannon betray you?”

NEED TO READ

