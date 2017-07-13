The Note: Dark cloud hangs over Trump’s visit to City of Lights

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Bonjour! President Trump is in Paris today and Friday at the invitation of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, for the Bastille Day celebrations and to hold a one-on-one meeting.

Trump Sr.'s trip will likely be overshadowed by questions about Trump Jr. – Today will be President Trump's first news conference since the news broke about his son's meeting last year with a Russian attorney who has ties to the Kremlin.

The elder Trump told Reuters he didn't know of his son's meeting until a "couple of days" ago and that "many people would have held that meeting."

The day of reckoning for Senate Republicans is here; they are poised to release their new and supposedly improved health care bill later today. Trump told CBN News he'd be "angry" if Republicans don't get this bill through the Senate and to his desk.

It may be fitting that Senate Republicans are meeting today to discuss the latest version of their health care bill while President Trump is six time zones away. His appearance in Paris is a reminder that the president hasn't held a public event on U.S. soil since before his last foreign trip. And it speaks to something larger: The president is both everywhere and nowhere right now. For as much as the president has dominated Washington and national news cycles through nearly six months in office, the new normal has him strikingly beside the point when it comes to big legislative pushes. It's not only that he's not involved in health care negotiations, it's that he's barely offered a single public or even private comment about what specifically he wants in it. Asked about the consequences of inaction on health care Wednesday, he said Congress runs the risk … of making him mad: "I don't even want to talk about it because I think it would be very bad. I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset." At his news conference in Paris, he'll surely be asked too much about his own actions on Russia – and those of his children – to keep much focus on a legislative agenda. There's another truth emerging, whether that makes him angry or not: The president's involvement on Capitol Hill isn't helping matters much, leaving business to chug along or stall without him.

SENATE HEALTH CARE BILL 2.0

It took three rounds of revisions and attempted votes before the House passed its Obamacare repeal bill. The Senate is now officially on round two. So far, most Republicans in the "no" column still sound pessimistic about this latest draft. It's expected out around lunchtime. Surprisingly, several of them Wednesday said they were unsure about the fine print coming in the updated bill and lamented leadership did not consult them more. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., raised a serious red flag when he told reporters his colleagues were arguing about whether they should promote the bill on TV. It's generally a bad sign if lawmakers aren't sure they want to defend a bill they are trying to pass, especially one this big. Running up to this new bill's rollout, conservative PACs were urging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to include Sen. Ted Cruz's amendment. It would allow insurers to sell plans without Obamacare-era essential health care benefits so long as one plan was offered in the state that still did. On the other end of the spectrum, moderates don't want the deep cuts to Medicaid and changes to the program's growth rate taken out all together. Perhaps Sen. John McCain summed it up best Wednesday night when he said, "There's no consensus on anything," ABC News' MaryAlice Parks and Mariam Khan note.

"[Putin] would like Hillary where she wants to have windmills....So what I keep hearing about that he would have rather had Trump, I think 'probably not,' because when I want a strong military, you know she wouldn't have spent the money on military." -- President Trump to CBN News' Pat Robertson.

President Trump and President Macron hold a news conference today.

