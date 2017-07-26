The Note: A step forward, a step back for repeal and replace

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Senate Republicans passed a procedural hurdle to move forward on debate on a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The motion passed by a razor-thin, 51-50 margin but now comes the hard part: passing a bill that satisfies both the conservative and moderate wings of the GOP.

In a sign that Republicans are still far from a consensus on health care, the Senate voted down a package that included their latest repeal-and-replace draft legislation with amendments from Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, just days removed from surgery that discovered an aggressive form of brain cancer, gave a rousing speech to the Senate, urging both parties to come together to craft bipartisan legislation on health care.

The Senate Judiciary Committee dropped its subpoena of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. The deal reached between Manafort and the committee means he will not publicly testify today as originally scheduled.

President Donald Trump has yet to clarify whether he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, only saying in a news conference that it was a bad thing “for the presidency” for Sessions to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

THE TAKE with ABC News' MaryAlice Parks

It feels as though Washington is hanging on by its fingernails. Sure, there have been other head-spinning, shocking days in the nation’s capital since President Trump took office but Tuesday, in one day, the Senate Judiciary committee issued and withdrew a subpoena for the president’s former campaign manager, the president’s son-in-law testified before the House Intelligence Committee, the president expressed a lack of confidence in his own attorney general, the vice president had to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to keep a health care bill alive, a war hero had to be flown back early from surgery recovery just to get Republicans to a tie, and the House passed a bill by an overwhelming margin that would force the president’s hand on sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Every one of those of events is worthy of discussion, dissection and debate. Taken all together it feels as if this city is just barely keeping it together, unable to process the weight of what is transpiring, unclear whether key institutions such as Congress or the Department of Justice are even functioning. Despite the swirling activity and unprecedented behavior of this White House, at the eye of the storm what is being done for the American people? "Nothing," Sen. John McCain said Tuesday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We are an important check on the executive. Whether or not we are of the same party, we are not the president's subordinates. We are his equal." -- Senator John McCain

WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the Foreign Agents Registration Act at 10 a.m.

President Trump will deliver remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at 3 p.m. today at the White House.

President Trump will be joined by Vice President Pence at a jobs announcement at 5 p.m.

NEED TO READ with ABC News' Daksha Sthipam

What's next in the Senate health care debate. Despite all the activity on the Senate floor Tuesday -- including a standing ovation for the recently cancer-diagnosed Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who flew back at the last minute to cast the decisive vote -- the chamber only passed a procedural measure to move forward and kick off debate on the repeal-and replace legislation that the House passed back in May. Now the work begins. Over the next few days, senators will introduce amendments changing the House version and decide the final text of a bill they will vote on and try to pass. http://abcn.ws/2uzezja

House approves Russia sanctions curbing Trump's power. The House of Representatives yesterday passed sweeping sanctions that punish Russia for its election meddling and aggression toward its neighbors. The legislation passed by a count of 419-3, sending a strong bipartisan message to the White House that Congress will maintain its check on power over President Donald Trump. http://abcn.ws/2vYcxs3

McCain gets standing ovation in return to Senate, says they're not 'president's subordinates'.. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was welcomed back to the Senate floor with a round of applause after returning to D.C. less than a week after his brain tumor diagnosis. McCain stressed the importance of the Senate, warning to President Donald Trump that senators weren’t “[his] subordinates” but his equal. http://abcn.ws/2h0fWnJ

Tillerson resignation rumors 'false,' State Department says. . The State Department is pushing back on a new wave of rumors that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is planning on resigning.“That is false,” spokesperson Heather Nauert said when asked about the rumors on Tuesday. “The secretary has been very clear: He intends to stay here at the State Department. We have a lot of work that is left to be done ahead of us. He recognizes that. He’s deeply engaged in that work.” http://http://abcn.ws/2tHGq3p

WHO'S TWEETING?

@benyc: Senate Judiciary Committee withdraws subpoena for Paul Manafort. He'll provide docs and continue negotiating on interview timing.

@MichaelCBender: WSJ INTERVIEW: Trump says Sessions—only senator to endorse him in primary—did so bc of big crowds, not loyalty

@SenatorCollins: Making sweeping changes to the 50-year-old Medicaid program without a single Senate hearing is a mistake.

@SpeakerRyan: BREAKING NEWS ? the House just passed one of the most expansive sanctions packages in history on Iran, Russia, and North Korea.

@jonathanvswan: Text message just now from Michael Short: "I have resigned."

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the key political moments of the day ahead. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.