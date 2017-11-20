The TAKE with Rick Klein

As a nation slows down to give thanks this week, President Donald Trump thinks he should be getting more of it.

The president took time out of his weekend to spar anew with his vanquished rival, tweeting that "Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time." He topped that by attacking the father of one of the UCLA student-athletes he helped free, saying LaVar Ball doesn't appreciate his efforts.

"I should have left them in jail!" Trump tweeted.

By now, the nation has adjusted to the president's Twitter habits enough to know there will be petty fights and silly name-calling. Pay attention to what he does and not what he says or tweets, his supporters on Capitol Hill argue.

But the latest presidential behavior is relevant nonetheless at this moment of uncertain leadership. It's not clear who controls the policy levers around the tax-reform push, or where the next development will come in the developing scandals regarding sexual harassment inside government.

What is clear, though, is that for Trump, having power is not enough, and neither is using that power to help Americans. In politics and in his personal relationships, the president demands fealty.

These are uncertain times. On this, at least, he has been consistent.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

House Republicans passed their tax reform package pretty easily last week, but it is increasingly clear the Senate's version is in trouble.

Though she would not say outright that she opposed the current bill, the maverick Republican Sen. Susan Collins told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos she wanted it to still change dramatically.

The provision to repeal the individual mandate under the Affordable Care Act doesn't work for her right now. Maybe... maybe, she said, if something was added to help with the impact on premium prices...

The fact that the individual tax cuts are only temporary? No, that's no good either.

The state and local property tax deduction? Collins said those should go back in too.

Oh and any Medicare cuts? Nope, a no-go, for the Maine moderate too.

Remember, Sen Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., has already said he is a "no" and three R's giving their thumbs down would sink the bill.

Looks like some on the Hill may be spending their holiday penciling major re-writes. '

The TIP with Benjamin Siegel

With their eye on the House majority in 2018, Democrats are kicking off a listening tour with voters across the country on American manufacturing and job training.

This weekend, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer is launching his annual "Make it in America" tour, an effort he started in 2010 to boost the U.S. economy after the Great Recession, with stops in Las Vegas, Kansas City and Peoria.

In an interview, Hoyer, who will be joined by other House Democrats, said the goal of the tour is "to listen to people, get their views, particularly in middle America, an area of the country where we haven't done as well."

Today's stop in Illinois will focus on education and job training in Rep. Cheri Bustos's district, one of several Democratic congressional districts won by President Donald Trump last year.

President Trump holds a cabinet meeting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

President Trump meets with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A press briefing with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET in the White House Briefing Room.

The turkeys are in town: The Willard InterContinental Washington D.C. and the National Turkey Federation host a media availability at 11 a.m. ET for the most famous turkeys in America after the turkeys spent the night at the Willard. The event is held in advance of Tuesday's turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is spending time with his family in Washington D.C. "doing a lot of reflecting" after last week's allegation that he kissed and groped radio host Leeann Tweeden in 2006. A spokesperson for Franken told ABC News the senator will not resign.

"Did he go visit them in jail? Did you go visit them in jail? If you went to visit them in jail then I would say, 'thank you'" --LaVar Ball, father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball, said Sunday in response to President Trump's tweets.

