The Note: The new national normal

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Not for the first time in the Trump era – and, sadly, almost certainly not for the last – politics pauses for tragedy.

In this sense, national tragedies feel familiar even inside the disruptive brand of leadership brought by President Donald Trump. The president chose not to speak publicly last night, but his calls for unity and expressions of condolences sound much like those of other presidents.

The focus won’t last, of course. The same short attention span exploited by the president in his political rise will move things along. Then Trump himself will signal that he’s moved on, with a new set of distractions, surely.

The uncomfortable truth is that tragedies like the school shooting in Florida are the new national normal.

There is always time for pointed fingers. But there will almost certainly not be enough time spent looking in mirrors.

As reporters, we try to cover what is new: That’s our job. Some of the story of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is new – the specific motivations, perpetrator, weapon, communities, victims, families, and grief – but unfortunately so much of what happened feels familiar and part of an unrelenting pattern.

Two emotions, among thousands, feel familiar, too, and both stand out — and in opposition — to each other. There is an overwhelming, visceral sense that this cannot go on, that this reality of violence and persistent threats against our most vulnerable is unsustainable and unacceptable. But second, there is a pervasive hopelessness now that anything might change.

It has been said before, but gun violence has been treated differently in this country from any other danger. Time and again, the parties dig in and fall back on tired talking points. Democrats, by and large, call for stricter gun control policies; Republicans, for the most part, send thoughts and prayers and say this isn’t the time to act.

For all other national security issues — all other real, imagined or persistent risks for our children — politicians suggest policy. They offer ideas, and debate solutions. They feel they have to.

In the wake of the deadly shooting at the Florida high school Wednesday, former Massachusetts governor and one-time Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has opted to postpone his highly-anticipated announcement that he’ll run for the U.S. Senate in Utah.

From his Twitter account:

As a father and grandfather, my heart aches for the victims of today’s tragic events. My prayers go out to all of the families and loved ones affected by this senseless act of violence. (1/2) — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 15, 2018

Out of respect for the victims and their families, I will not be making an announcement tomorrow about the Senate race. (2/2) — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 15, 2018

“Turn on your television right now — you're going to see scenes of children running for their lives.” – Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, on the Senate floor, as news broke about the Florida high school shooting.

At 10:30 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff will hold a briefing with updates on the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Also this morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks on violent crime and opioids at the Major County Sheriffs’ of America Association 2018 Winter Conference.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson travels to Lebanon and Turkey today while Defense Secretary Jim Mattis travels to Rome, Brussels, Stuttgart and Munich.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin testifies before the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee.

