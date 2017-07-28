The Note: Repeal and replace comes crashing down

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Senate Republicans' admitting major defeat overnight and for now throwing in the towel on efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Their last attempt, dubbed the "skinny repeal," was narrowly defeated 49-51.

Senators John McCain (R-AZ), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) were the sole Republicans to vote against the plan, drawing this disapproving tweet from President Trump: "3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!"

Tensions inside the West Wing reached a new level yesterday, after White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci trashed Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in an expletive-laced interview with the New Yorker.

The Senate did pass, with wide margins, a sweeping bill that limits the president's power to roll back sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. The bill now heads to the president's desk with enough support from both chambers to override a presidential veto.

Meanwhile President Trump heads to Long Island today to tout recent arrests of MS-13 gang members.

THE TAKE with ABC News' MaryAlice Parks

"Time to move on," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declared, solidifying the end of Senate Republicans’ partisan attempt to repeal Obamacare. The last 24 hours were nothing short of astonishing. Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote future ads for Democrats, calling a bill he later voted for a "disaster." Members of the Upper Chamber, begged the Lower Chamber not to put their proposal into law, and it was all too much a charade for the battle-scared Sen. John McCain. It seems McCain may get his wish for a slower, bipartisan committee process. McConnell said it’s time to go back to the drawing board and see what Democrats had to say. It will be hard for plenty of Republicans to swallow that reality. Repeal was a pledge and a promise that got them into office for years. It will also be a challenge for Democrats to present concrete, thoughtful plans. Many Americans are desperate for lower health care costs and more options. McConnell’s words might very well be spoken by others down Pennsylvania Avenue too. Today could be turning point for the West Wing as well as the Senate. It is hard to imagine that some staff in the president’s ranks aren’t tired of the public family fighting and considering moving on.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay." -- Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

President Trump heads to Long Island today at 12 p.m.. He will give remarks on the MS-13 gang to federal, state and local law enforcement.

NEED TO READ with ABC News' Saisha Talwar

Jeff Sessions: President Trump's criticism is 'kind of hurtful.’ Attorney General Jeff Sessions stands by his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation despite the barrage of criticism he has received publicly from the president this week, he said. "I am confident I made the right decision, the decision that is consistent by rule of law," Sessions told Fox News' Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Thursday night. http://abcn.ws/2uCjqBy

Senate sends new Russia sanctions bill to White House in overwhelming vote. The Senate has approved new sanctions to punish Russia for its meddling in the 2016 election in an overwhelming vote, sending the bill to the White House and setting the stage for a potential showdown with President Trump. The bill, cleared by the Senate in a 98-2 vote, would limit Trump's ability to lift or waive sanctions against Russia, and imposes new sanctions on Iran and North Korea. http://abcn.ws/2vcBMui

Top US general promises no changes in military transgender policy for now. Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has issued guidance to military commanders stressing that there will be no change in military policy toward transgender service members until Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives further direction from the White House. http://abcn.ws/2eS9ONK

WHO'S TWEETING?

@ChrisMurphyCT: I ran into John McCain as we walked underground to the Senate for the final vote. Someday I'll get to tell my grandkids what he said to me.

@alexburnsNYT: In the end, the president's closing message – that his attorney general is terrible – couldn't put the bill over the top

@Scaramucci: I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA

@carlquintanilla: "How to Talk to Your Kids About White House Communications Strategy."

@AliABCNews: Senate passes Russia sanctions bill, 98-2. White House's move.

