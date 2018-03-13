The Note: Special Edition: What’s at stake in Pennsylvania’s special election

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It will be up to a deep-red House district today to provide a blueprint – or deliver yet more Democratic blues.

But before anyone heralds a herd of Conor Lambs, where else could a Democrat come close to a seat in Congress while opposing new gun laws, stating his belief that “life begins at conception,” supporting fracking and President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, and vowing never to support Nancy Pelosi in a bid for House Speaker?

Democrats are benefiting from some fortuitous casting with the 33-year-old, telegenic Marine reservist who is running in the special election in southwestern Pennsylvania. (Given state Democratic rules around this special, Lamb was nominated without having to navigate a primary.)

Tens of millions are being spent by both sides for a nine-month rental of a congressional district that won’t even exist next year. It’s a test run for messaging around the GOP tax plan and Pelosi-themed attacks, plus a big test of Trump’s seemingly-clipped coattails.

A Democratic win would be remarkable in district Trump carried by nearly 20 points. But it would also be remarkable for a Democrat to win while sounding and acting so unlike the national Democratic lineup he hopes to join.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Analysts and activists alike point to special elections as a barometer of voters’ moods at a given moment and a predictor of what’s to come in the midterm elections. But with oversized spending and typically underwhelming turnout in these one-off races, it is easy to draw unfair assumptions from a single night’s results.

The fact is anything could happen by November and no two districts are created equal. Instead of looking broadly at the results, campaign operatives worth their weight will dissect the numbers from tonight and try to glean insights into who exactly voted, for whom and why.

For instance, how many more (if any) self-identified Democrats did Conor Lamb bring out? How many first-time voters were there? Who did best with those powerful voters with ties to organized labor? Did Lamb pick up more suburban “Romney-Clinton” independents or more, typically rural, “Obama-Trump” ones?

While Democrats have enjoyed double-digital swings in other elections in the last year, for Lamb to pull this off he would need to not only increase the solid Democrat vote in the district, but especially break even with his Republican opponent Rick Saccone with every other type of moderate or independent voter.

The TIP with Adam Kelsey

It was a tale of two very different campaigns in the final day before voting in Pennsylvania's 18th district. In one corner Monday, Republican Rick Saccone welcomed yet another national figure as he sought to brush off grumbles of party discord with his candidacy and maintain a positive outlook. In the other, the calm, cool and collected camp of Democrat Conor Lamb continued to chug away with grassroots volunteers calling and canvassing into the evening.

Introducing Donald Trump Jr. in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania – their second event together after the pair (and at least two ABC News reporters) sported hairnets for a behind-the-scenes tour of Sarris Candies in Canonsburg – Saccone led with his usual stump speech question to the audience, asking if the district was still "Trump country."

Despite a hearty round of cheers inside the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire Company building, the latest polling suggests the 18th may not be Saccone country, setting up Tuesday's election as a massive opportunity for Democrats to prove that they can compete anywhere.

Though his opponent has embraced both the president and at least two of his offspring in visits over the past month, Lamb continues to maintain a local focus and has refused to focus attacks on the occupant of the Oval Office. But that doesn't mean his supporters feel the same way.

"We’re not supposed to say this — I hate Trump. And any way we can get back at Trump, I’m for it," said one volunteer arriving at Lamb's Carnegie office Monday night, who went on to explain his initial reticence. "Conor Lamb is trying to run a positive campaign. His focus is on Saccone, not Trump."

But according to Saccone, the president isn't the only thing Lamb supporters hate. In Elizabeth, he took direct aim at his opposition in, perhaps, the most hostile rhetoric seen through this special election campaign.

"Many of them have a hatred for our country," the Republican claimed. "I'll tell you some more. My wife and I saw it again today. They have a hatred for God."

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania's special election today.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania's special election today.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I'm a walking poll – my wife and I meet thousands of people a day." – Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone Monday when asked about recent unfavorable polling results.

