The Note: Stormy weather ahead?

For President Donald Trump, a pressing question now is whether the political fallout from last night's Stormy Daniels interview on CBS News' “60 Minutes” could be as potentially damaging as the legal questions he's facing. (The president had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with attorney Michael Cohen the night before.)

While some will argue various parts of this story have been public for a while, for many Americans this is the first time they are seeing all the puzzle pieces put together.

That's because the Daniels interview follows one former Playboy model Karen McDougal gave CNN Thursday about her alleged relationship with the president.

The back-to-back conversations could result in a renewed public focus on both the investigations surrounding the president and on his personal life – two roads the White House does not want to go down.

It also raises questions of how the squall surrounding Trump will affect Republicans on the ballot this November.

One House Republican has cited the tempestuous White House as one reason he’s not seeking re-election this year.

“Whether it’s Stormy Daniels or passing an omnibus spending bill that the president threatens to veto after promising to sign, it’s very difficult to move forward in a constructive way today,” GOP Rep. Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania said Sunday, when he announced he won’t run again in November.

And his comments could mean a whirlwind to come.

So expect more coming out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in order to counter any bad political prediction – anything from a personnel announcement to a Cabinet shuffle to a significant policy initiative.

After all, a major administration shift could be what the Trump White House needs - to shift attention away from a stormy forecast.

On ABC's "This Week," a high school student told co-anchor Martha Raddatz that soon her peers will not only be able to vote for candidates who back gun safety reforms - but run for office themselves.

And that - a new generation of candidates running specifically on gun safety platforms and winning - is probably what it would take for sweeping legislation to be passed.

The power of the NRA is multi-faceted. Republican candidates fear facing well-funded primary challenges if they support even measured, bipartisan reforms. The NRA has also been successful mobilizing voters, especially during primaries, and in expanding and promoting a culture in many communities where guns are seen as a key part of household identities.

In some local and state races, though, even in redder parts of the country, candidates running on this issue have begun to emerge. Unsurprisingly, many are moms. Their ability, though, to mobilize voters and win is still just beginning to be tested. And largely, the Democratic party - looking to gain congressional seats, take back the House and win in red and purple districts – has not been encouraging or seeking out these types of candidates in new battleground areas.

There were many remarkable things about the March for Our Lives. Politics aside, it was just amazing to see all those young people, their parents and others gathered together across the nation to try to make a difference.

But what was most striking is how at least one group of protesters merged the shootings in Parkland, Fla., and other suburban communities with the lives lost in the nation’s urban centers - cities like Chicago and Baltimore. They stood shoulder to shoulder, often embracing.

Gun violence in this country is a chronic plague. The numbers are consistently awful — despite the progress made in combating and lowering violence in the last decade. Just way too many people shot, wounded or killed — all the time.

It truly is stunning actually — with so many of all races being killed and wounded each day in domestic violence - to the terribly routine violence in inner-cities—often looked at as just numbers and many days - simply forgotten.

For 11 days in the summer of 2016 ABC News partnered with Gun Violence Archive to examine shootings in this country—trying to get beyond the same old debate and simply show the truth of what is happening all the time.

At least 509 people died at the hands of gun violence during the 11 days that ABC News documented. There were 1,277 violent gun incidents across the country during that same period.

In the last 72 hours, when millions around the country were preparing to march, 72 people were shot and killed and another 161 were wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The Nightline project ended by asking a simple question: Are we okay with that? Apparently more and more are saying: No.

Members of Congress are at home this week with both the House and Senate out of session for a two-week recess.

President Trump has lunch with Vice President Mike Pence today. He has no public events on his schedule.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen travels to Mexico City, Mexico to participate in bilateral meetings on economic and national security issues, including border security.

“This is not a #MeToo. I was not a victim. I’ve never said I was a victim. I think trying to use me to further someone else’s agenda does horrible damage to people who are true victims.” - Stormy Daniels in an interview on CBS News’ "60 Minutes" Sunday night.

