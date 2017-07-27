The Note: Transgender troops in turmoil after Trump bans them

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Senators from both parties will begin a “vote-a-rama” today on various amendments to a health care repeal plan. Another version of repeal, dubbed “skinny repeal” that would repeal some parts of the law, and leave others intact, is also under consideration by Senate Republicans.

Senate Republicans again failed to pass their latest attempt at a health care overhaul. The most recent bill, which would repeal the Affordable Care Act and give lawmakers two years to come up with a replacement, was voted down 45-55.

Newly-named White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci wrote in a now-deleted cryptic tweet last night he would be contacting the FBI about a "leak" of his financial disclosure form. Scaramucci tagged White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in the tweet, but denied that he was implying he wanted the FBI to look into Priebus’ role in the “leak”. It was also unclear if the documents were actually leaked.

Washington was again caught off guard when President Trump announced that the U.S. military would no longer “accept and allow transgender individuals” to serve “in any capacity." A Department of Defense spokesman referred all questions to the White House but White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered few details about how the policy would be implemented.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement, nearly six weeks after he and three others were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

THE TAKE with ABC News' MaryAlice Parks

Once again, President Donald Trump does business his own way, regardless of how his hasty actions affect people’s lives. The president’s tweet banning transgender Americans in the armed services left thousands of active-military members in a lurch and his Cabinet out to dry. His staff was clearly blindsided and shockingly unable to answer basic questions about how such a sweeping policy reversal would be implemented. Top Republicans on Capitol Hill are at their wits’ end over another 140-character decree. Several seemed unsure whether they could support the fundamentals of this decision. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, a bold conservative, even engaged on Twitter with a so-called resistance group. He promised he would stand with transgender Utahans. There were rumors Trump made his decision to end a debate on Capitol Hill related to the issue. Last month, 24 Republicans, every one of them military veterans, joined Democrats to defeat a proposed ban on funds for gender-related health care for transgender troops. The move angered conservatives and revealed just how explosive this issue is. Trump’s decision may play to a limited base but it is not a clean political win. Don’t forget that North Carolina helped put Trump in the White House last fall but the same day kicked their Republican governor to the curb, rejecting a policy against transgender residents.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Look, you can be disappointed in someone but still want them to continue to do their job.” -- White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in reference to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

Vice President Pence will address a meeting of the National Federation of Independent Business at 10:15 a.m.

President Trump participates in a ceremony at 3 p.m. recognizing the first responders to the June 14 shooting involving Congressman Scalise.

"THE BRIEFING ROOM." After every White House press briefing - on camera or not - ABC News' political team will have full coverage and analysis from Political Director Rick Klein, correspondents Jonathan Karl, Cecilia Vega, Mary Bruce and others. Catch us on "The Briefing Room" at the ABC News Politics Facebook page, the ABC News YouTube page, ABCNews.com/LIVE and the ABC News app.

NEED TO READ with ABC News' Daksha Sthipam

Top diplomatic security official leaving State Dept. while dozens of other positions remain vacant. The acting chief of diplomatic security, Bill Miller is leaving the State Department Thursday, vacating two important roles that ensure the protection of American diplomats serving around the world. Miller was not forced out and has not resigned in protest, according to the State Department. http://abcn.ws/2w1N5Sq

GOP to consider 'skinny' repeal option on health care. The Senate is in the middle of thick debate, struggling to pass any option for repealing or replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). After a proposal to only repeal the majority of the law failed Wednesday afternoon, Senate sources say the Republican leadership’s next move will likely be to introduce a narrower repeal bill that would only scrap portions of the ACA. http://abcn.ws/2uYKxYw

Rod Rosenstein: What to know about the deputy attorney general under Sessions. President Donald Trump’s recent spate of criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions has led to speculation that Sessions could resign, thrusting his second-in-command into the spotlight. Confirmed by the Senate 94-6 with wide bipartisan support, Rod Rosenstein, 52, was sworn in as the 37th deputy attorney general and shares a hot and cold relationship with Trump. http://abcn.ws/2tZzIB9

WHO'S TWEETING?

@ACLU: Thousands of trans service-members on the front lines deserve better from their commander-in-chief, @realDonaldTrump. Contact the ACLU.

@adamgoldmanNYT: White House can call them leaks but we’re providing valuable information to American people. Otherwise the American people would be in dark.

@Scaramucci: Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45

@SenJohnMcCain: Glad to hear my friend @SteveScalise has been released from the hospital - look forward to seeing you back at work soon!

@SHSanders45: Thank you Dylan (aka Pickle) for your letter to @POTUS! We hope to meet you soon!

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the key political moments of the day ahead. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.