The Note: With Trump, the dream might be over for DACA recipients

President Trump heads back to Texas a second time Saturday to be "out with the families" impacted by Hurricane Harvey, Vice President Mike Pence told ABC News' Jonathan Karl – right after the vice president did just that on Thursday.

In the balance: The White House said the president is "still reviewing" options on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as a Tuesday legal deadline looms.

Tied together? Congress could vote next week on a short-term funding bill for disaster relief, amid reports that full funding could be tied to the debt ceiling or other must-pass items.

The Trump administration plans on making a 90 percent cut to the Obamacare advertising budget.

It would be a battle of heart vs. head – if anyone really knew where his head was exactly. President Trump faces a defining decision when it comes to DACA, a tidy distillation of his contradictions and internal struggles only made more urgent by the coincidences of timing and geography surrounding Harvey. It's a rare issue the president has allowed is difficult for him to make. "I love these kids. I love kids," he said of DACA recipients earlier this year. The decision, Vice President Mike Pence told ABC's Jonathan Karl, will be made with "big heart." Trump is being told that this is a distinctly poor time to make a final decision, and that there are ways for the friendly attorneys general pushing next Tuesday's deadline to work with courts to move it back. If he goes forward, a week after the pardon of Joe Arpaio, that sends a distinct message, and few will applaud his "heart." It also scrambles realities on the soggy ground of Texas. What happens if a DREAMer finds out his or her legal status is ending while displaced from home and depending on federal aid? What happens if -- and when -- stories emerge of undocumented immigrants who don't go to shelters because of fear of deportation – or deportations take place despite federal assurances?

"The president and the first lady will be back here [in Texas] on Saturday out with the families, out in other areas." --Vice President Mike Pence to ABC News' Jonathan Karl

Trump mulling ending DACA, but will make decision with "big heart," Pence says. As President Donald Trump considers whether to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy that allows immigrants who were brought into the U.S. in their youth to remain in the country and obtain work permits, his vice president says that the determination is one that Trump will make with "big heart." http://abcn.ws/2gmCQ5c

U.S. forces closure of Russia's San Francisco consulate, 2 other diplomatic properties. The U.S. is closing three Russian diplomatic properties in California in response to Russia's order that the U.S. cut its diplomatic staff in its country, the State Department announced Thursday, in a major deterioration of the relationship between the two countries. Russia has until Saturday to close these diplomatic properties. http://abcn.ws/2iKV4BT

Trump administration plans on making 90 percent cut to Obamacare ad budget. In 2016, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services spent $100 million on Obamacare advertising and outreach, but for this year's open enrollment period, CMS plans on spending just $10 million. http://abcn.ws/2vuZVwS

U.S. and allies display military might in direct response to North Korean missile test. Days after North Korea launched a missile over the Japanese island of Hokkaido, U.S. fighter jets and bombers conducted a show of force alongside Japanese and South Korean allies. U.S. Marine Corps F-35B fighter jets based in Japan joined Air Force B-1B bombers from Guam on Wednesday for the first time. http://abcn.ws/2vMc0sR

