The Note: Trump faces major test in Kushner’s showdown with Congress

The first member of the Trump family will be questioned on Capitol Hill today as part of the Russia probe: Jared Kushner faces the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed-door meeting.

In his prepared statements, released this morning, Kushner will say, "I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government....I have nothing to hide."

The House and the Senate have struck a new bipartisan deal on sanctions on Russia; only question is, will Trump sign the bill? The White House has offered mixed messages.

The president gives a statement on health care from the White House today and then heads to West Virginia today to attend the Boy Scout Jamboree.

Democrats hope for a reboot: Party leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will unveil the Democrats' economic agenda before the 2018 midterms.

THE TAKE with ABC News' MaryAlice Parks

Jared Kushner's trip to Capitol Hill today is a reminder that the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian election meddling has formally reached inside the White House, West Wing staff and the president's own family. Congress wants answers from not one - but two - of his sons. And it seems, according to his prepared remarks released this morning, Jared Kushner does not have much interest in defending his brother-in-law Donald Trump Jr. Kushner works hard to distance himself as much as possible from that meeting with the Russian lawyer last summer and implies that had he known more about that meeting ahead of time, he may have reacted differently. He says there was no collusion between the campaign and foreign officials, but leaves two big omissions. He does not say that "anyone" would have taken that meeting and he does not say it was appropriate for Donald Trump Jr. to arrange it. Instead, when recounting his interactions with Russians officials, he paints himself as a political novice, someone new to the game, trying his best to respond to a bombardment of requests. Will that fly with lawmakers? To the White House's chagrin, Kushner's statement and questioning will dominate the headlines, but that's also because the other big story on the Hill is at a standstill. With no movement from either side of the deadlocked Senate Republican conference on health care the past few days, it is unlikely something passes this week.

DEMOCRATS HOPE FOR A REBOOT

Sen. Chuck Schumer and other congressional leaders are hoping to make today the launch of congressional Democrats' 2.0, starting with a new package of economic priorities they're calling "A Better Deal." Schumer, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, progressive hero Elizabeth Warren and several other leading Democrats will rally in a swing Virginia district today at 1 p.m. to roll out the new platform, the first formal crack at a new messaging campaign before the 2018 midterms. In an interview Sunday on "This Week," Schumer was introspective and frank about the mistakes Democrats made during the last presidential election. "We didn't tell people what we stood for," he said. "We all take blame, not any one person." So today's event represents their first stab at spelling out what they do stand for, beginning with a four-pronged legislative agenda: increasing minimum wage, providing tax credits for worker training, going after prescription drug costs and reviewing corporate mergers/monopolies, ABC News' Ali Rogin notes.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"And [President Trump] basically said to me, ‘Hey, you know, this is -- maybe they did it. Maybe they didn't do it.'" -- new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci to CNN on Trump's telling him Russia may not be behind U.S. election hacking

WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

President Trump talks health care at 3 p.m. today from the White House.

NEED TO READ with ABC News' Daksha Sthipam

Trump lawyer says it's an open question whether president could pardon himself. The president's new press secretary, Sarah Sanders, dismissed the media's focus on the Russia investigation as an attempt to delegitimize Trump's election victory. "There's a ton of focus on what I like to call Russia fever," Sanders told "This Week" Sunday. She called the allegations a "total made-up story" that is taking away the "legitimacy of his victory in November." http://abcn.ws/2eFCFoe

Democrats open to single-payer health insurance, a party leader says. The Democratic Party will consider proposing a single-payer health insurance system, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said. "Many things are on the table. Medicare for people above 55 is on the table. A buy-in to Medicare is on the table. Buy-in to Medicaid is on the table" Schumer said on "This Week" Sunday. http://abcn.ws/2tAT6cg

Donald Trump Jr., Manafort agree to cooperate with Senate panel and won't attend Wednesday hearing, Grassley says. Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort have both agreed to negotiate with the Senate Judiciary Committee to provide documents "and be interviewed ... prior to a public hearing" in regards to its Russia probe. Representatives for both the younger Trump and Manafort did not respond to requests for comment from ABC but have previously said they are cooperating with the congressional investigations. http://abcn.ws/2trIIPO

Donald Trump Jr. adds D.C.-based attorney to legal team. Donald Trump Jr.'s legal team is expanding its operation, bringing on D.C.-based attorney and longtime regulatory lawyer Karina Lynch, his team told ABC News. http://abcn.ws/2vOuoll

