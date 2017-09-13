The Note: Trump losing control over the forces that elected him

THE TAKE with ABC News' Rick Klein

Is the party of Donald Trump morphing into the party of Steve Bannon and Kid Rock? President Trump is now seeking a bipartisan path toward tax reform, and is also meeting today with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in an attempt to heal some Charlottesville damage. But Trumpian forces are massing in unexpected ways. Bannon's vow to seek out primary challengers against Republican lawmakers, along with his critique of Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, has roiled congressional races during recruitment and retirement season. Kid Rock is drawing protests at his concerts, including a hyped appearance in Detroit last night where he was introduced as the next senator from Michigan and where he declared, "Whatever you have between your legs should determine the bathroom that you use." And in Alabama, the final two weeks in the Senate GOP primary could see Trump staying out, so as not to get embarrassed in seeing Roy Moore defeat Sen. Luther Strange. Trump has struggled to show he can control himself in office. Controlling Trumpism may be an even more impossible task.

CALIFORNIA PUSHING FOR CHANGE

California lawmakers are poised to make political waves this week. The state legislature is expected to vote on a bill to move up its presidential primary from the end of June to the first Tuesday in March, potentially super-duper-sizing the next Super Tuesday. The decision could make a big difference in how candidates spend their time and money in 2020, and could boost candidates who hail from the state.. One in eight Americans lives in California, and voters there say their size and diversity leaves them deserving a bigger say. In 2016, the state was basically an afterthought by the time California voters got their chance. The state can be tough on candidates, though, especially for start-up campaigns short on cash. The media markets are expensive, and the sprawling geography makes person-to-person interaction hard, ABC News' MaryAlice Parks notes.

HERE COMES HILLARY

High-profile interviews, a national book tour…if you didn't know it, you'd think Hillary Clinton is running for something. Clinton's new book, "What Happened," is meant to explore the many theories posited about why she did not win the White House. But it also re-opens a number of conversations Democrats are not exactly itching to revisit. Her sharp criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders, whom she says did "lasting damage" to her campaign, comes just as Sanders is set to unveil a new health care plan that has growing support among Senate Democrats. Clinton's book tour doesn't kick off until next week, but it includes stops in Wisconsin and Michigan, states she was chastised for not visiting during the general election campaign. The tour also comes as President Trump readies a bipartisan push for tax reform, inviting three moderate Democratic senators -- Indiana's Joe Donnelly, North Dakota's Heidi Heitkamp and West Virginia's Joe Manchin -- to the White House Tuesday for dinner to discuss the issue. The White House's readiness to take on Clinton for – irony alert – "false and reckless attacks" is just one indication of what her fight ahead may look like, ABC News' John Verhovek writes.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Mike Flynn failed to disclose dozens of foreign contacts and overseas travel when he became Trump's national security adviser, according to Democratic congressional investigators, who forwarded the findings to special counsel Robert Mueller.

More outreach: President Trump continues to lean – if not reach - across the aisle by holding a bipartisan meeting with House members to talk health care, tax reform and infrastructure.

Trump meets with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott to discuss race relations, and the fallout from Charlottesville.

What to do about DACA? House GOP leaders Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy are meeting today with Congressional Black, Hispanic and Asian Pacific Islander Caucus leaders to talk next steps.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will visit Florida tomorrow in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

'POWERHOUSE POLITICS' PODCAST

HUD Secretary Ben Carson joins ABC News' political director Rick Klein and White House reporter Katherine Faulders for the "Powerhouse Politics" podcast.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Whether or not [Trump is] going to read Hillary Clinton's book, I'm not sure. I would think that he's pretty well versed on what happened." -White House press secretary Sarah Sanders

WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

Hillary Clinton joins ABC's "The View" today at 11 a.m. ET for her first talk show interview since the election and to discuss her new book. "What Happened."

House Speaker Paul Ryan participates in The Associated Press Newsmaker Interview Series to discuss tax reform at 10:45 a.m. ET.

NEED TO READ with ABC News' Paola Chavez and Kevin Pliszak

Trump to visit Florida on Thursday after Hurricane Irma. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their respective spouses are expected to travel to Florida on Thursday after Hurricane Irma swept through the state this weekend. http://abcn.ws/2wWbNYI

"A lot of work to be done" after Donald Trump hosts bipartisan tax reform dinner. Breaded veal, pie and tax reform were on the menu at the White House on Tuesday evening as a bipartisan group of senators, top economic advisers and President Donald Trump met in what was termed a "constructive" meeting. The meeting touched on a number of topics, but its focus was on tax reform, where the president "strongly stressed" his interest in getting a pro-growth tax reform package done "as quickly as possible," according to attendee Pat Toomey, R-Pa. http://abcn.ws/2w7gbEO

Congress approves measure condemning Charlottesville violence, white nationalists. Congress is pushing President Trump to take a stand against white supremacists and commit his administration's resources to combating hate crimes. The House on Tuesday unanimously approved a bipartisan joint resolution from Virginia lawmakers condemning the violence in Charlottesville, white nationalists and the Klu Klux Klan. Along with recognizing the death of Heather Heyer, the measure urges Trump to "use all available resources to address the threats posed by those groups," and describes the violence in Charlottesville in August as a "domestic terrorist attack." http://abcn.ws/2x00L42

Key takeaways from Hillary Clinton's new book. For Hillary Clinton, the 2016 presidential election was painful yet exhilarating, historic yet tragic, a roller coaster ride she recalls in vivid detail in her new book, "What Happened." In the book, released Tuesday, Clinton examines the many theories about why she lost and reflects on the mistakes, character and surprises of the campaign. While she accepts ultimate responsibility for her loss to Donald Trump, she also sharply criticizes a wide range of individuals, institutions and biases that she believes affected her ability to win the presidency. http://abcn.ws/2f3YYEQ

Ken Burns: "Echoes" of Vietnam in Donald Trump era. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns began working on "The Vietnam War," his new multi-part project, a decade ago -- long before Donald Trump entered national politics. With the film debuting on PBS this week, Burns said in an interview with ABC News at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that he sees parallels in the present day that make the past worth revisiting. http://abcn.ws/2xYyFnr

Former aide testifies Menendez helped co-defendant on visas. The Associated Press

Supreme Court blocks new refugees under Trump travel ban. The Los Angeles Times

