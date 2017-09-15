The Note: Trump's surrealist art of the deal on DACA

THE TAKE with ABC News' Rick Klein

If you think this will be an easy, clear path toward a tidy compromise, we've got a wall to sell you. For starters, deals depend on trust. If President Trump seals an immigration deal with Democrats, it may have to rely on a lack thereof – an expectation, if not a necessity, that the other side will say it does things your side won't be able to admit. That's just one of the obstacles and traps that loom for Trump and his new best friends, who enter into this courtship with as much or more to lose, potentially, than the president. ("He likes us. He likes me, anyway," Sen. Chuck Schumer said on a hot mic, sounding like more than a few would-be Trump dance partners before him.) What Trump likes is a deal, not any particular policy. And now the policy will be scrutinized and savaged, with more voices getting in his ear. Trump may enjoy dealing with Democratic leaders more than he does Republicans. He may really like this moment in his presidency. But all he's done on DACA so far is offer policies and statements that conflict with each other, directly and mightily. His focus, as always, is likely to be himself.

THE PATH TO CITIZENSHIP

It was very clear Thursday that very few details of any immigration package had been ironed out between the White House and Democrats. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., apparently understood during dinner that any deal would be based on the Dream Act, which includes a possible pathway to citizenship for young immigrants. But President Trump said "amnesty" was not on the table. If, if, if the Dream Act were to be used as the foundation for a compromise bill, here is what it says: an immigrant who came to the United States undocumented as a child, at least four years before the act was enacted, could apply for conditional resident status if he or she earned a high school diploma, were enrolled in college or joined the military. They have to pass background checks, medical exams and cannot have been convinced of certain crimes. After eight years of conditional resident status, if the person has finished school or military service, found a job and started working, he or she could apply for a green card or permanent resident status. After approximately five years, as is the case with other green card holders, the program recipient could apply for citizenship, ABC News' MaryAlice Parks notes.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

What happens with the wall? While visiting Florida in response to Hurricane Irma, Trump said "if we don't have a wall," there will be no DACA deal. But he didn't say the border wall funding would have to be tied to a deal to protect Dreamers.

"Another attack by a loser terrorist," Trump tweeted after an IED exploded on the London Tube this morning that left multiple injured, adding, "Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!"

The United Nations Security Council will meet today on the latest missile launch from North Korea, which passed over Japanese airspace.

President Trump speaks with Jewish leaders by phone this morning and meets with Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who's weighing retirement, for the first time since their war of words.

The president and the first lady head to Joint Base Andrews to meet with airmen and Trump will deliver remarks to military personnel and their families.

Trump holes up for the weekend at his property in Bedminster, N.J.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"A lot of people have actually written, 'Gee, Trump might have a point.' I said you've got some bad people on the other side also, which is true." -- President Trump on Charlottesville protests last month

NEED TO READ with ABC News' Paola Chavez

Speaker Ryan denies Trump immigration deal with Democrats. The Wisconsin Republican, after a phone call with Trump and Chief of Staff John Kelly, told reporters that Trump's dinner with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "was a discussion, not an agreement or a negotiation." "These are discussions understanding people's positions," he said. http://abcn.ws/2fksLpL

Treasury secretary says honeymoon travel request was a matter of "national security." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed the ABC News report that he requested a military aircraft for his European honeymoon last month, but said it wasn't a question of luxury for him and his wife. Mnuchin said his office was concerned that he needed to have constant access to secure information and communication because he also sits on the president's National Security Council. http://abcn.ws/2f9zk1m

Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone to meet with House Intelligence Committee. Longtime Donald Trump political ally Roger Stone has agreed to meet with the House Intelligence Committee for a closed-door interview on Sept. 26, according to Stone and a committee source. The former Trump adviser is being investigated for his possible ties with Russia's interference in the U.S. election in 2016. http://abcn.ws/2fa7SRg

Can this doctor become the 1st Muslim governor in U.S. history? Abdul El-Sayed is a 32-year-old physician, Rhodes Scholar and became the youngest person to lead a major U.S. city's health department when, at the age of 30, he was brought in to rebuild Detroit's Health Department after the city went bankrupt. http://abcn.ws/2x6eExz

Chuck Schumer recorded on hot mic in Senate saying Trump "likes me." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic Thursday morning saying President Trump "likes me," less than 24 hours after both Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi joined Trump for dinner at the White House. "He likes us. He likes me anyway," Schumer said in the audio captured by C-SPAN and broadcast live. http://abcn.ws/2jrpdX4

