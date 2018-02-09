No. 3 in command at the Justice Department will be soon stepping down: Source

A source familiar with the matter confirms that Rachel Brand, associate attorney general and number three in command at the Justice Department, will be soon stepping down after only about nine months on the job after receiving another job offer.

Brand has kept largely a low profile — known primarily pushing for the renewal of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. She could have become more prominent if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had recused himself from the Robert Mueller special counsel probe. Brand would likely have taken over—because of the fact that Attorney General Jeff Session has recused himself from the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.