Dr. Vivek Murthy announced on Friday that he has resigned from his post as U.S. Surgeon General.

Deputy Surgeon General Sylvia Trent-Adams, a nurse, will serve as acting Surgeon General.

"As my colleague Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams takes over as acting Surgeon General, know that our nation is in capable and compassionate hands," Murthy, a holdover from the Obama administration, wrote in a Facebook post.

As of Friday evening, Trent-Adams' photo had replaced Murthy's on the surgeon general's Twitter and Facebook pages, and her biography on the Surgeon General's website cited her new title.

In his Facebook post, Murthy wrote, "While I had hoped to do more to help our nation tackle its biggest health challenges, I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to have served."

But, he wrote, "For the grandson of a poor farmer from India to be asked by the President to look out for the health of an entire nation was a humbling and uniquely American story. I will always be grateful to our country for welcoming my immigrant family nearly 40 years ago and giving me this opportunity to serve."

During her time as Deputy Surgeon General, Trent-Adams "advised regarding operations of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and communicated the best available scientific information to advance the health of the nation," reads her biography on the Surgeon General's website.

Trent-Adams also served as the Chief Nurse Officer of the U.S. Public Health Service from November 2013 through May 2016. In this role, she advised the Office of the Surgeon General and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the recruitment, assignment, deployment, retention, and career development of Corps nurse professionals.

And prior to joining the Office of the Surgeon General, Trent-Adams was the Deputy Associate Administrator for the HIV/AIDS Bureau (HAB), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).