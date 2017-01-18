Obama to Hold Final Presidential Press Conference

President Obama will hold his final press conference as president this afternoon.

The press conference comes as Obama prepares to hand the reins of power to President-elect Donald Trump on Friday and a day after Obama granted a commutation to Chelsea Manning, a transgender soldier who was convicted of Espionage Act violations and other charges for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks.

The outgoing president is set to welcome Trump and his family to the White House on Friday ahead of the inauguration. Following the ceremony, the president and first lady will fly to Palm Springs, California, for vacation. The couple will then return to Washington, where they are renting a house until their youngest daughter, Sasha, completes high school.