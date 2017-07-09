Outgoing ethics chief calls White House accusation of leaks 'ridiculous'

Walter Shaub, the outgoing director of the office of government ethics, said a White House statement given exclusively to “This Week” accusing him of leaking and tweeting information is "ridiculous.”

The statement provided exclusively to “This Week” by a White House official Friday said, “Mr. Shaub has been outspoken by leaking, tweeting, and writing letters to Democrat members of Congress, but since the president was sworn into office, he never once raised travel, passive holdings or other ethics issues involving the President in a single discussion with the White House Counsel or Deputy Counsel overseeing ethics and compliance.”

Shaub responded in an interview on “This Week” with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, saying, “I'm the head of a federal agency and I make decisions about what information we're going to release in an official way on behalf of the agency in order to communicate with the public.” Shaub announced his resignation on Thursday.