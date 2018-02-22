Paul Manafort and Rick Gates indicted on 32-counts

A federal grand jury in Virginia has filed a 32-count indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former aide, Rick Gates.

In all, the pair faces 32 counts: 16 counts related to false individual income tax returns, seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, five counts of bank fraud conspiracy, and four counts of bank fraud.

These new charges are in addition to charges already filed against Manafort and Gates in federal court in Washington.

