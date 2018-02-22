Paul Manafort and Rick Gates indicted on 32-counts

Feb 22, 2018, 4:45 PM ET
PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2017.PlayJoshua Roberts/Reuters, FILE
A federal grand jury in Virginia has filed a 32-count indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former aide, Rick Gates.

In all, the pair faces 32 counts: 16 counts related to false individual income tax returns, seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, five counts of bank fraud conspiracy, and four counts of bank fraud.

These new charges are in addition to charges already filed against Manafort and Gates in federal court in Washington.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

