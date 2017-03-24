House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., announced Friday that Paul Manafort, former chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, has volunteered to testify in front of the committee.

Nunes told the press in his announcement Friday that it is up to Manafort to decide whether or not his testimony will be in an open hearing.

Manafort is not a subject of the new documents Nunes has been talking about.

He also announced that the committee has called on FBI Director James Comey and the National Security Agency director, Adm. Mike Rogers, to return to the Hill to brief the intelligence committee in a closed session. In anticipation of that meeting, a previously planned March 28 hearing is now postponed, Nunes said.

A number of senior former intelligence and Justice Department officials had been invited to the March 28 hearing, including former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

Nunes said the House Intelligence Committee needs a private session with Comey and Rogers because there are things they couldn’t talk about publicly in Monday's hearing.

The committee chairman also said the panel has not received official documents from the NSA that explain who was caught up in surveillance in the course of the investigation of Russia's alleged intererence in the 2016 election and whether Trump campaign associates colluded with Russia in that effort.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.