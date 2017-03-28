Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation

House Speaker Paul Ryan today reiterated his solidarity with Rep. Devin Nunes, saying the Intelligence Committee chairman should continue to lead the chamber’s Russia investigation.

When asked today whether he thought Nunes, R-Calif., should recuse himself and whether he knows the source of Nunes' information on alleged incidental collection of information from the Trump presidential campaign, Ryan said simply, "No and no."

Pressed on whether he’s considering stepping down from the House investigation, Nunes said he has “no idea” why Democrats want him to remove himself from the House’s sensitive investigation.

"I'd like to know, first, what the purpose of [a recusal] would be; why that would be?" he said. "Because someone asks? I mean that's not how ... decisions are made."

Nunes stressed that no Republicans has echoed the Democrat's calls for a recusal.

“My colleagues are perfectly fine. I mean they know we're doing an investigation and that will continue,” Nunes said. “We're doing a very thorough job on this investigation. As you know, this Russia issue, we have been on it for many, many years and so we'll continue to be on the issue.”

Asked whether the investigation will continue with him as chairman, Nunes replied, "Why would it not?"

