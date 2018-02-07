Pelosi surpasses two hours in immigration speech on House floor

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took to the floor Wednesday morning to address the emerging bipartisan federal spending deal in the Senate, pointing to several “Democrat priorities” included in the deal but drawing the line over the lack of a solution for so-called Dreamers whose status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy is in jeopardy after March 5.

Interested in Immigration? Add Immigration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Immigration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Pelosi announced she and a “large number” of House Democrats will oppose any deal unless Speaker Paul Ryan commits to a future open immigration debate, complaining House Democrats are second-class members of Congress without a commitment from Ryan.

As minority leader, Pelosi exercised her power to speak uninterrupted on the House floor for more than two hours – a speech that continues late Wednesday morning and focused almost entirely on Dreamers.

Pelosi said she expects a sweeping budget deal to be unveiled today, boasting that Democrats secured “hundreds of billions” of dollars for their legislative priorities by extracting a dollar-for-dollar deal on defense and non-defense spending.

But she demanded Ryan match Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s commitment to the Senate to open the upper chamber for free and clear debate on immigration.

“So why can’t we have some sort of commitment on this side?” Pelosi asked Wednesday.

Ryan's spokeswoman AshLee Strong said the speaker does intend to address immigration reform.

“Speaker Ryan has already repeatedly stated we intend to do a DACA and immigration reform bill – one that the president supports,” Strong said in a statement.

Pelosi pointed to a bipartisan bill fronted by Reps. Will Hurd, R-Tx., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and said Ryan should start with that bill, “and any other bills he believes should be considered” through the Queen of the Hill process, where the measure with most votes becomes the prevailing bill to reconcile with what whatever immigration solution the Senate settles upon.

“Why should we be treated in such a humiliating way when the Republican Senate leader has given that opportunity in a bipartisan way to his membership?” Pelosi said. “Without that commitment from Speaker Ryan… this package does not have my support nor does it have the support of a large number of members of our caucus.”

“What are you afraid of?” Pelosi said, addressing Ryan. “Give us a vote. Let the House work its will.”

CSPAN/Twitter

After her speech the House is expected to recess subject to the call of the chair while lawmakers wait for the Senate to act on the continuing resolution. No votes are expected this morning in the House of Representatives, but the GOP leadership has advised that a vote series should be expected later today.

The Senate is expected to unveil a package that would raise caps on military and domestic spending, increase the debt limit, provide additional funding for disaster relief and fund community health centers. A Senate vote on the measure could occur as soon as Wednesday, though leaders have not yet scheduled any floor activity.

House Democrats changed plans for their scheduled retreat in Cambridge, Md. this week to stay in D.C. and be on hand for the debate.

ABC News' Mary Bruce contributed to this report.