One of the Pence family's beloved pets has passed away, second lady Karen Pence announced on Twitter Saturday.

"Rest in peace Oreo," she tweeted. "You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much."

Pence tweeted a series of photos, including one of Vice President Mike Pence snuggling with the black-and-white feline. In another photo, the Pences and daughter Charlotte are sitting on a doorstep with Oreo, the other family cat Pickles, and the family's pet bunny Marlon Bundo.

The vice president introduced the family pets to the nation in January, when he tweeted a photo of himself with Karen and Charlotte, along with their furry friends, en route to Washington.