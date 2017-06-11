Pence family cat dies: 'You touched a lot of hearts in your little life'

Jun 11, 2017, 2:24 AM ET
PHOTO: Karen Pence, left, talks with a Marine while her cat Oreo sits on a sofa during a reception in recognition of Womens History Month, at the Vice Presidents Residence in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017.AP Photo/Cliff Owen
One of the Pence family's beloved pets has passed away, second lady Karen Pence announced on Twitter Saturday.

"Rest in peace Oreo," she tweeted. "You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much."

Pence tweeted a series of photos, including one of Vice President Mike Pence snuggling with the black-and-white feline. In another photo, the Pences and daughter Charlotte are sitting on a doorstep with Oreo, the other family cat Pickles, and the family's pet bunny Marlon Bundo.

The vice president introduced the family pets to the nation in January, when he tweeted a photo of himself with Karen and Charlotte, along with their furry friends, en route to Washington.